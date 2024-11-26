Chiefs DL Praised for Heroically Catching Young Fan Who Fell Out of Stands
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton recorded two tackles in his team's narrow victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But his most important play came as he was walking off the field.
As the players headed to the locker room, a young Chiefs fan leaned over the railing of the stands to greet them. He then suddenly went head over heels in a video captured by another bystander. Wharton apparently was standing right underneath him and managed to catch the child before he was seriously hurt. Wharton then lifted him back up to climb into the stands and return to his family.
Wharton's heroic act was widely praised by fans.
Wharton signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi S&T in 2020. In 11 games this season he has 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks; the latter mark is already a career-high for the fourth-year lineman with six games to go.
This was a frightening situation that could have turned out far worse if not for the quick reaction and instincts of Wharton.