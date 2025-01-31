Chiefs Player Says Defense Knew Josh Allen's Tendencies on QB Sneak Play
One of the most consequential plays in the Kansas City Chiefs' 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills occurred early in the fourth quarter, when Bills quarterback Josh Allen, on a fourth-and-inches, attempted a QB sneak but was stonewalled by the Kansas City defensive front.
The play, which was reviewed and the call that Allen was short of the first down upheld, sparked controversy, as NFL fans, pundits and even former officials believe the Bills were given a questionable ball spot.
But one player on the Chiefs, safety Nazeeh Johnson, perhaps in part defending the validity of his unit's defensive stand, explained that Allen had a tell on his QB sneaks, adding that the Kansas City defense essentially knew what was coming and sold out to stop it.
"I mean, from our defensive side, he always QB sneaks to our right," Johnson said Thursday on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. "So every time we see him in QB sneak formation, we know he’s coming to the right side every time. It’s a hundred percent, 10 for 10, he's going to that side."
Johnson admits that the Chiefs defense would have been caught off guard had Buffalo diverted from its tendencies on the play.
"If he would’ve did something different, then we wouldn’t have been prepared because we’re selling he was coming to that right side every time," Johnson said. "And if they would’ve, you know, I think self-scouted a little bit, then they would’ve went to the opposite side and they probably would’ve had a little more chance. But, no, we sell the farm on what they like to do on film."
It's certainly an interesting comment from Johnson, given that much of the focus on the play has centered around controversy, not Xs and Os.
Immediately after the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters he believed Allen had gotten the first down, though in later discussions with the media, clarified that he also believed questionable calls from officials were not the reason Buffalo lost. Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Thursday called the situation "frustrating" and said that Buffalo had been in contact with the league about the officials' calls.
But if the tale of the tape backs up Johnson's words, perhaps the Bills have a bigger problem to address than the perceived contentious calls.