Chiefs Benefit From Another Questionable Call Before Scoring vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs got yet another questionable call on Sunday.
Late in the first half of their AFC championship game matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs were the recipients of a huge decision by the officials, and it led to a touchdown.
While nursing a 14-10 lead, Kansas City was facing third-and-5 at Buffalo's 29-yard line with 3:13 left before halftime. Patrick Mahomes took the snap, dropped back, scrambled a bit then threw the ball in the direction of rookie with receiver Xavier Worthy. Bills safety Cole Bishop rose up and appeared to intercept the ball, but as he and Worthy went to the ground, the Chiefs receiver got his hands on the ball as well. Officials ruled Worthy had made the catch.
It was initially ruled a 26-yard gain for the Chiefs, and it appeared the ruling was due to the two players having simultaneous possession, which would give the receiver the catch. The Bills challenged the call and on replay, it appeared the ball hit the ground. After a commercial break to review things, officials ruled the play would stand.
Video is below.
If the catch had been reversed, it would not have ended Kansas City's drive, because a defensive holding penalty had called on the play. The Chiefs declined it because of the catch, so they would have had an automatic first down anyway.
Three plays after the Worthy catch, Mahomes scrambled into the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 20-10 lead with 1:55 remaining before the break.