Rashee Rice Receives Sentence for 2024 High-Speed Car Crash

The NFL appears poised to suspend the wide receiver.

Patrick Andres

Rashee Rice holds his helmet after a 2024 game against the Chargers.
Rashee Rice holds his helmet after a 2024 game against the Chargers. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days of jail time and five years' probation for his role in a massive Dallas car crash in March 2024, a Dallas County judge ruled Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rice, 25, faced charges of aggravated assault, collision involving injuries, and collision involving serious bodily injury. A Lamborghini he was driving hit a retaining wall and caused a chain-reaction crash that injured four—two of whom were transported to a hospital.

Per Schefter, "the NFL can expedite its disciplinary process and Rice is likely to receive a multi-game suspension."

After playing in 16 games in a productive, Super Bowl-winning rookie season in 2023, Rice saw action in just four games in '24 due to hamstring and knee injuries.

The Chiefs are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

