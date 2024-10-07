Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's Season Likely Over After Knee Surgery
Rashee Rice is unlikely to return this season.
The Kansas City Chiefs' leading receiver will undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair the LCL in his right knee. While it's not certain yet, doctors do believe it's likely he is done for the year.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rice did receive good news from doctors on Monday, that the damage to his knee wasn't as bad as feared. He may only need the LCL repaired. That means the recovery process should be much easier.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting doctors won't know the full extent of what they need to do until they perfom the surgery on Tuesday.
While it's good news that Rice's injury isn't a terrible as it looked at first, he isn't likely to be in uniform again this season and that poses serious problems for the Chiefs.
Kansas City was already missing Hollywood Brown for the season, and now this comes as a heavy blow. As a rookie in 2023, Rice caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs made a run to win the Super Bowl.
The 24-year-old opened the 2024 season looking like he had become a true No. 1 receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Through four games he had 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
In his absence, the Chiefs will lean heavily on Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson and rookie Xavier Worthy. It would be huge for Kansas City if former second-round pick Skyy Moore could figure it out and contribute as well.