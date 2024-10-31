Chiefs Rookie Xavier Worthy Reveals Confusing Draft Day Phone Call With Colts
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has landed in a really good spot to launch his career. As a speedy, bursty receiver, there aren't many quarterbacks better to play with than Patrick Mahomes.
It sounds like he was in play to land elsewhere on draft night, though.
"I had got a call at like [pick] 15, 16, I think it was the Colts. Hung up the phone in my face. It was a little crazy," Worthy said on The Rich Eisen Show.
Eisen stopped to get Worthy to clarify.
"The Colts called my phone on draft day and hung up the phone," he affirmed.
"You said, 'hello,' and there was a click?" Eisen asked. Worthy explained the person on the other end of the line introduced themselves, stopped talking and hung up. Eisen tossed out the possibility of a bad connection or a technical issue, which Worthy was having none of.
"I'm positive [they hung up on me]," Worthy said with a smirk.
The Colts drafted at No. 15 in the 2024 draft and took Laiatu Latu, a defensive lineman from UCLA. Drafting Worthy that early would have been a bit curious considering the Colts already had Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., and Josh Downs. At No. 52, they added Adonai Mitchell in the draft.
Indianapolis has had passing game issues most of the season, recently opting to bench Anthony Richardson in favor of veteran Joe Flacco.
The Chiefs traded with the Buffalo Bills to get the 28th overall pick to take Worthy. He has 282 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches with five touchdowns (three receiving, two rushing).
A very strange phone call indeed.