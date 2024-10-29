Colts Give Strong Explanation for Benching Anthony Richardson During Season
The Indianapolis Colts announced a big change under center with veteran Joe Flacco set to start in place of Anthony Richardson in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Richardson was benched after just 10 starts in his young career in Indianapolis which includes six starts this season, during which he went 3–3. Amid widespread controversy over Indy’s quarterback change, the Colts offered an explanation on the situation shortly after announcing the move on Tuesday.
“We are not quitting on Anthony. That will be the story but that is not the case,” a Colts team source told ESPN’s Stephen Holder.
The Colts further explained their decision to bench Richardson.
“They want Richardson to take a step back, take a break from the pressures of the job and try to grow during this time,” Holder wrote on X.
Holder added that Richardson was understandably “devastated” by the news, but those in the Colts’ building expect him to handle it like a professional.
Richardson, a No. 4 pick by the Colts in the 2023 NFL draft, has thrown for 958 yards and four touchdowns against seven interceptions this season. He’s completed just 44.4% of his passes, a notable drop from last year’s completion rate of 59.5%—albeit last season produced a small sample size as Richardson started just four games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
Flacco and the Colts (4–4) will take on the Minnesota Vikings for Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 9.