Chiefs Sign Gardner Minshew As New Backup QB to Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs brought a new quarterback on board on Thursday.
The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with Gardner Minshew, making him the team's new backup quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes, according to multiple reports.
Minshew spent the 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he made nine starts and appeared in 10 games. He threw nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions while completing 66.3% of his pass attempts.
The Chiefs had Carson Wentz in the backup role last season, but his contract expired ahead of free agency and he was not retained. Now, they'll get a backup in Minshew who comes with some experience playing in the AFC West.
Minshew made a Pro Bowl as recently as 2023 when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Kansas City will be the 28-year-old's fifth home in the NFL, having previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Colts and Raiders. In his career, Minshew's thrown 68 touchdowns and 34 interceptions while featuring in 59 games and making 46 starts.