Chiefs Sign Former First-Round Defensive Lineman to One-Year Deal
As the initial wave of NFL free-agent signings peter out, the Kansas City Chiefs look to have snagged a solid defensive-line piece.
The Chiefs are signing defensive lineman Jerry Tillery to a one-year contract, according to a Friday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Tillery, 28, was picked in the first round of the 2019 draft by the Los Angeles Chargers; he'd helped Notre Dame make its initial College Football Playoff appearance in 2018.
Tillery started out as a regular contributor for the Chargers, making 26 starts and registering 7.5 sacks between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Los Angeles waived him in Nov. 22 and he joined the Las Vegas Raiders.
After two years with the Raiders, Tillery made his way to the Minnesota Vikings, for whom he started 11 games in 2024.
Kansas City has been sharp on defense in recent years—the Chiefs finished fourth in scoring defense in '24 after finishing second in 2023—but you can never have too much trench depth.