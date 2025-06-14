Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Made Astute Offseason Change, NFL Insider Says
Travis Kelce is poised to join the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time this offseason when mandatory minicamp begins Tuesday of next week. And when he steps onto the practice field, Kelce will look very different from how he looked in 2024.
As ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler stated during an appearance on SportsCenter on Saturday, the Chiefs star tight end shed a significant amount of weight and will be slimmed down when he reports to camp.
"The Chiefs knew that Kelce was going to be gone this week," Fowler said. "He's expected back for minicamp. He'll address the media, be on the practice field—all that fun stuff. And he will debut a bit of a slimmer look. He's told people close to him that he's lost about 25 pounds this offseason."
Kelce's future was up in the air following the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which he was uncharacteristically unproductive. But Kelce, in a February text to ESPN personality Pat McAfee confirming he'd be playing another season, vowed not only that he would not be going out "like that", but that he would also get "to the best shape" this offseason.
It would appear that he has done just that. Kelce managed to produce a robust 97 receptions but posted career lows in receiving yards, 823, and touchdown receptions, 3 in 2024. Kelce, who will turn 36 in October, is entering his 13th NFL season.