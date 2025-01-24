Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Shares One Key to Defending Josh Allen Ahead of Bills Matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC championship game for an opportunity to advance to their third-straight Super Bowl and a chance to complete a three-peat.
But it's never easy preparing for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, who has proven to be a tough player to deal with defensively over the course of his career.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who is one of the league's top assistants, said that preparing for Allen is a difficult task and actually stopping him is even tougher.
"I wish I had the secret to that," Spagnuolo said of stopping Allen. "Listen, in the course of the game, the best thing that can happen for us is that all eleven function as eleven. He's one of those guys, especially up front, and if you're talking about the four or five guys that we bring, they need to function as one because [if] he finds one little seam and if we've got guys in man with their back turned, I mean that's where he—I'll tell you he's one of those guys, and you know, you have all seen it—he sees everything."
The Chiefs and Bills kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.