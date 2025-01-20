Chiefs-Texans Divisional Round Clash Shattered Viewership Records for ESPN
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be must-watch television as they look to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Their divisional round victory against the Houston Texans on Saturday was broadcast on ESPN, and it set some impressive viewership records for the network.
According to ESPN PR, the divisional round game was ESPN's most watched NFL game in history––dating back to 1987––amassing a total of 32.7 million viewers. That figure could rise and surpass 33 million once Nielsen reports the final audience, accounting for viewers on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+.
The previous record for most-viewed game on ESPN was last year's divisional round matchup between the Texans and the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 20, 2024. That game drew a total audience of 32.3 million. Interestingly, Houston has been involved in three of ESPN's eight most watched games in history.
This marks the third season in a row that a playoff game has overtaken the top spot on the list of ESPN's most-watched NFL games.