Chiefs vs. Texans Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream, and What's at Stake
After getting some time to rest during the wild-card round, the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field for their first game of the postseason on Saturday. The Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in their wild-card showdown, and they'll now look to stage a stunning upset of Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the divisional round.
We'll take a look at everything fans need to know for Saturday's divisional round battle, including how to watch the game, when the game is, and what's at stake for each team.
What's at Stake in Texans vs. Chargers?
The Chiefs are looking to make NFL history by becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. The dream of three-peat is alive and well after Kansas City secured a first-round bye following a 15-win regular season. Now, it's time to execute on a bigger stage.
They're just three wins away from achieving the never-before-seen feat, and they'll need to get past C.J. Stroud and the Texans to do so. When the two sides met in the regular season, the Chiefs came away with a 27–19 win at Arrowhead Stadium. They'll be at the same setting for Saturday's game, something that bodes well for a Chiefs team that has lost just one game at home in the playoffs since 2020.
As for Houston, this marks the franchise's second consecutive season reaching the divisional round. Last year, they were handed a 24-point defeat by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. They'll be hoping to put on a more compelling display during Saturday's tilt against the Chiefs.
The 32 points they scored against the Chargers in the wild-card round was the most they've scored in a game since Nov. 18, and they'll want to pick up right where they left off. A win over the Chiefs would put them in the conference championship for the first time in franchise history.
How to Watch Texans vs. Chiefs Live
The divisional round matchup from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. will be played on Saturday, Jan. 18. The game can be watched on ESPN/ABC and streams can be found on ESPN+.
What Time Does Texans vs. Chiefs Kick Off?
The first game of the divisional round will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here's a look at when kickoff is in each time zone.
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
4:30 p.m.
Central
3:30 p.m.
Mountain
2:30 p.m.
Pacific
1:30 p.m.