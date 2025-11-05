Chiefs' Trade Offer for Jets RB Breece Hall Revealed After Deadline Passes
The Chiefs were hoping to bolster their backfield at the NFL trade deadline, but they weren’t successful in their pursuit of a standout running back. One player Kansas City notably targeted at the Nov. 4 trade deadline was Jets running back Breece Hall.
Despite discussing a potential trade for Hall with New York, which was in the midst of a fire sale, the two sides weren’t able to come to an agreement on a deal, due to a reported difference in their valuation of the player.
New York was holding out for a third-round pick in any trade for Hall. According to SNY, the Chiefs came forth with an offer of a fourth-round pick, which the Jets were unwilling to accept. Kansas City refused to improve its offer, and neither side budged on its stance. As such, the deadline passed and the Chiefs were unable to land Hall.
This season, Hall is averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He’s rushed 117 times for 581 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also added 21 receptions for 178 yards. Hall would be an immediate upgrade for KC’s running backs room, which is currently led by Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt.
Pacheco is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and has one touchdown this year, while Hunt is averaging 4.0 yards per carry though he’s made four trips to the end zone. They combine for just 20 receptions on the year, less than Hall has on his own. A trade to bring the former second-round pick to the Chiefs would’ve been a major boost for the offense, but the team opted against improving its offer to match the Jets’ valuation of a third-round pick.