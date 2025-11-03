NFL Trade Deadline: Tracking Every Big Move Across the League (Live Updates)
The NFL's 2025 trade deadline is approaching, with deals across the league needing to be completed by this coming Tuesday, Nov. 4
While transactions at the NFL's deadline don't run nearly as rampant as some other professional sports (see: MLB, NBA), teams will still make—and have already made—moves to either bolster their squad for a playoff push, or sell off assets and build for the future.
Here's a look at some of the biggest trades that have happened thus far around the league:
Dolphins trade Jaelan Phillips to Eagles for third-round pick
Eagles get: DE Jaelan Phillips
Dolphins get: 2026 third-round pick
LINK: Eagles-Dolphins trade grades
Howie Roseman's done it again.
In what's been the biggest trade deadline splash so far, the Eagles have acquired Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins, sending Miami a third-round pick in return for the pass rusher.
Amid a 2–6 start to the season, the Dolphins fired general manager Chris Grier and appointed executive Champ Kelly to make the calls in the interim. His first move was dealing Phillips, who logged 26 sacks over his first five seasons in Miami.
Jaire Alexander traded from Ravens to Eagles in late-round pick swap
Eagles get: CB Jaire Alexander, 2027 seventh-round pick
Ravens get: 2026 sixth-round pick
LINK: Eagles-Ravens trade grades
In Philly's second move at the cornerback position so far, Jaire Alexander was sent from the Ravens to the Eagles in what also included a late-round pick swap between the two teams.
Alexander, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowler and will now join an Eagles team struggling to return to their Super Bowl-winning form, despite owning a 6–2 record to begin the year.
Jets send CB Michael Carter II to Eagles for WR John Metchie III
Eagles get: CB Michael Carter II, 2027 seventh-round pick
Jets get: WR John Metchie III, 2027 sixth-round pick
LINK: Eagles-Jets trade grades
The Eagles acquired cornerback Michael Carter II (and a 2027 seventh-round pick) from the Jets last week in exchange for wide receiver John Metchie III and a '27 sixth-round pick.
The move saw Carter waive a crucial clause in his contract in order to facilitate the trade, nullifying his $5 million guaranteed for injury in 2026.
Patriots trade Keion White to 49ers, Kyle Dugger to Steelers
49ers get: DE Keion White, 2026 seventh-round pick
Patriots get: 2026 sixth-round pick
MORE: 49ers-Patriots trade grades
Steelers get: S Kyle Dugger, 2026 seventh-round pick
Patriots get: 2026 sixth-round pick
MORE: Steelers-Patriots trade grades
The Patriots made a handful of moves last Tuesday, a week before the deadline, shipping out two former second-round defenders in exchange for late-round pick swaps.
The first move sent DE Keion White to the 49ers, helping San Francisco bolster their pass rush amid a flurry of injuries, while the second saw safety Kyle Dugger get sent to Pittsburgh with DeShon Elliott, "out for the foreseeable future, likely the season."
Titans trade CB Roger McCreary to Rams
Titans get: Conditional 2026 fifth-round pick
Rams get: CB Roger McCreary, conditional '26 sixth-round pick
LINK: Rams-Titans trade grades
Sitting in the basement of the AFC South, the Titans made the first big move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, sending cornerback Roger McCreary and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the Rams for a conditional ’26 fifth-round pick.
McCreary, 25, was drafted by Tennessee in the second-round of the 2022 NFL draft. He three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 17 passes defensed during his time in Nashville.