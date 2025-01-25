Travis Kelce Has Perfect Response to Narrative He's Slowing Down
Over the last two seasons, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seen his numbers take a dip from what he produced during the heights of his career.
From 2016 to '22, Kelce recorded over 1,000 yards receiving in seven straight seasons, an NFL record for a tight end, but fell short of the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last two years. This season, Kelce caught just three touchdown passes in the regular season.
At age 35, Kelce has begun thinking about his eventual retirement, but he still is not paying attention to any the talk that he is "slowing down." When asked if he pays any attention to the narrative that he is slowing down, Kelce bluntly replied, "No."
"I laugh at it," Kelce continued. "It's fun. As long as I'm going out there and we're winning, that's all that matters."
Though Kelce's numbers have dwindled during the regular season, he continues to come up clutch in the postseason. In the divisional round against the Houston Texans, Kelce had a vintage performance, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Last year, Kelce went from averaging nearly 66 yards per game in the regular season to nearly 89 yards per game in the playoffs.
Kelce additionally continues to set records. During the regular season, he became the Chiefs' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns. Last week against the Texans, Kelce broke another of Jerry Rice's records to become the all-time leader in postseason games with at least 100 receiving yards.
Kelce might not be as dominant as he was in his prime, but as he showed against Houston, he is certainly not washed yet.