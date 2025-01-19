Chiefs' Travis Kelce Breaks Another Jerry Rice NFL Playoffs Receiving Record
Travis Kelce is into the record books again.
During the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans, Kelce surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark again. With this 100-yard receiving performance, Kelce has officially passed Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice for the most 100-yard receiving games in NFL postseason history with nine.
Kelce broke the record on an 18-yard pass from Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter. Kelce has once again played a pivotal role in a Chiefs' postseason game, also nabbing an 11-yard touchdown pass as Mahomes was falling to the ground.
The 35-year-old tight end already broke Rice's postseason receptions record last season, and is also the record-holder for most receptions and receiving yards by a tight end in postseason history. Rice, who is a three-time Super Bowl champion like Kelce, is widely viewed as the greatest receiver of all time and certainly one of the most accomplished receivers ever in the postseason.
Kelce also surpassed 2,000 postseason receiving years during the game, another feat that only Rice has previously accomplished.
For Kelce to break another one of Rice's record is a testament to his own career and playoff success, and another bullet to add to his Hall of Fame résumé once he hangs it up.