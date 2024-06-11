Chiefs' Travis Kelce Doesn't Want to Put a 'Timeframe' on Retirement
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce may be turning 35 years old this year, but he doesn't plan on retiring from the league quite yet.
There's outside factors that made fans wonder if Kelce is planning to leave the NFL soon. His older brother Jason Kelce just retired from the NFL after the 2023 season. Additionally, the Chiefs star is dabbling in some television work this offseason as he's appearing in FX's Grotesquerie.
However, Kelce told media on Tuesday that he doesn't plan on retiring any day soon, unless circumstances require him to leave the sport.
“I really can’t put a timeframe on it,” Kelce said. “I love coming to work every single day. Obviously, I know there’s opportunities outside of football for me. I think you’ve gotta keep in perspective that I’m a little kid when I come in this building. ... I’m gonna do it until the wheels fall off. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen anytime soon. I can definitely understand that it’s toward the end of the road than the beginning of it. I just gotta make sure I’m set up for after football as well.”
Kelce did just sign a two-year, $34.25 million extension to make him the highest paid tight end in the league by annual salary back in April, so Chiefs fans can most likely expect him through the 2025 season for now.