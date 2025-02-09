Chiefs' Travis Kelce 'Undecided' on Playing Future in 2025 and Beyond
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly "undecided" on whether or not he will play football in 2025 and beyond, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Kelce, who has said in multiple interviews this postseason that he still loves the game, loves the Chiefs organization and believes that he has a lot of football left in him, could still walk away following Sunday's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles after one of the greatest 12-year careers by a tight end in league history.
According to Rapoport, Kelce is "expected to take time after the Super Bowl, consider his future and make a decision before free agency." In addition, the result of Sunday's game against the Eagles could play a role in his decision.
Kelce noted on Super Bowl opening night on Feb. 3 that he hoped he'd still be playing football in three years.
"Hopefully still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me."
Kelce caught 97 passes this season for 823 yards and three touchdowns. In his career, he's hauled in 1,004 passes for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns. He's also earned four All-Pro nods and 10 Pro Bowl selections, in addition to his three Super Bowl titles entering Sunday night's contest against the Eagles.