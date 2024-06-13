Chiefs' Travis Kelce Wants to Move to Broadcast Booth After NFL Retirement
Travis Kelce says he won't be ready to retire any time soon, but even when he does he plans to stick around the NFL. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed he wants to go into broadcasting once he hangs up his cleats.
On the latest episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason, Kelce revealed he'd turn down an ownership stake in a team in order to work in a broadcast booth. He further stated that he wanted to work in broadcasting when he was done on the field.
I don't think this revelation will surprise anyone. Both Kelce brothers have the personality for broadcasting, which is why their podcast works so well. Both are funny, engaging and entertaining, so this makes complete sense.
Kelce is 34 and still an impact tight end in the NFL. Retirement probably isn't yet on the horizon. While his regular season numbers were down in 2023, he stepped up in the postseason, catching 32 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns in four games. That included nine catches for 93 yards in Kansas City's 25-22 overtime win in Super Bowl LVIII.
Despite his numbers being down, Kelce still finished 2023 with 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. He was 16 yards short of notching his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season. The Chiefs clearly still think he's got a lot left in the tank as they signed him to a two-year, $34.25 million extension this offseason. That deal makes him the NFL's highest-paid tight end.