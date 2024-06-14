Chiefs Unveil Stunning Super Bowl LVIII Rings Featuring 529 Diamonds
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their second consecutive Super Bowl win, and their third championship in five years, during the franchise's ring ceremony on Thursday evening at the Nelson Art Gallery in Kansas City, Mo.
With the usual stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and beloved coach Andy Reid in attendance, the Chiefs unveiled their new and utterly mesmerizing Super Bowl rings.
Kansas City's newest jewelry features a staggering 529 diamonds and 38 rubies, and even has the phrase "BACK-TO-BACK" carved into it above a diamond-studded Super Bowl LVIII logo. The ring opens up to show the famous "Tom and Jerry" play in which Mecole Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.
Have a look at all the incredible details, courtesy of the Chiefs on X:
There are various tributes to the Chiefs' playoff run and championship victory on the rings, which were presented to the Super Bowl champions on Thursday.
Mahomes and Kelce, who were seated next to each other at the event, were eager to get a glimpse at the new rings, the third they've received as a tandem in their illustrious careers.
Although the celebrations are glamorous and well deserved, it'll be back to the grind before long as Kansas City looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.