Chiefs Will Host Former RB Kareem Hunt for Visit With Isiah Pacheco Headed to IR
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to host their former running back Kareem Hunt for a visit on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, to try and fill the offensive spot with Isiah Pacheco headed for the Injured Reserve list.
Hunt was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 and played in Kansas City until a video was released of Hunt pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her. The Chiefs released him in Nov. 2018.
The running back then was picked up by the Cleveland Browns, but his 2019 debut was halted after the NFL suspended him for eight games for violating the league's personal conduct policy following sexual assault allegations coming out against him.
Hunt had a rocky relationship with the Browns as he requested a trade from them in 2022, but it wasn't granted. He ended up signing a one-year contract with Cleveland last season after Nick Chubb got injured. Hunt's been a free agent since the end of last season.
Pacheco fractured his fibula during Sunday's 26–25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is projected to miss six to eight weeks after further testing on Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, which is a huge blow to the Chiefs' offense.
Through the first two games of the season, Pacheco carried the ball 34 times for 135 yards and one touchdown. He was a key player in the team's Super Bowl-winning offense last year.