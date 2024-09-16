Isiah Pacheco's Fractured Fibula Is Latest Blow to Chiefs' Depleted Depth Chart
Kansas City Chiefs star running back Isiah Pacheco is set to miss time after fracturing his fibula vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
Pacheco left the stadium in a walking boot and with crutches. He initially limped off the field when he was injured.
Rapoport stated that Pacheco is set to undergo more tests on Monday to "determine if there is associated damage" to figure out just how long the running back is expected to be out.
Generally a fractured fibula puts a player out for four-to-six weeks, Rapoport said, meaning Pacheco could be placed on the Injured Reserve list.
This is the latest Chiefs blow to the depth chart after wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was announced to miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a sternoclavicular injury in the preseason.
The Chiefs came back to win in the last seconds of Sunday's matchup vs. the Bengals. A late pass interference penalty was called on Cincinnati's Daijahn Anthony after officials determined he hit Rashee Rice before he could make a play. This penalty gave the Chiefs a new set of downs with 38 seconds left in the game, and they were able to get in field goal range.
Kansas City won 26–25 after Harrison Butker drained a 51-yard field goal.