Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Arrested for Assault in Texas
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested Friday night on suspicion of a criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation.
Online records show the arrest for the alleged incident occurred Friday in Williamson County, Texas, near Austin where Worthy starred at nearby University of Texas.
"We are aware and gathering information," the Chiefs said in a statement Saturday.
Another Chiefs receiver, Rashee Rice, faced legal trouble last offseason due to his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas. He wasn't suspended by the NFL for the incident.
The Chiefs selected Worthy with the No. 28 pick in last year's NFL draft. In his first season, he had 59 receptions for 638 yards and nine total touchdowns. In Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Worthy had eight grabs for 157 yards and two touchdown catches.
Worthy's legal process will now play out as he may face consequences from the criminal justice system, as well as potential discipline from the NFL.