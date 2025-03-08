SI

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Arrested for Assault in Texas

Blake Silverman

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Worthy against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Worthy against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested Friday night on suspicion of a criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation.

Online records show the arrest for the alleged incident occurred Friday in Williamson County, Texas, near Austin where Worthy starred at nearby University of Texas.

"We are aware and gathering information," the Chiefs said in a statement Saturday.

Another Chiefs receiver, Rashee Rice, faced legal trouble last offseason due to his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas. He wasn't suspended by the NFL for the incident.

The Chiefs selected Worthy with the No. 28 pick in last year's NFL draft. In his first season, he had 59 receptions for 638 yards and nine total touchdowns. In Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Worthy had eight grabs for 157 yards and two touchdown catches.

Worthy's legal process will now play out as he may face consequences from the criminal justice system, as well as potential discipline from the NFL.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL