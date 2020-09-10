SI.com
Arrowhead Report
New Defensive Coordinator and Running Back Highlight the 2020 Houston Texans

Joe Andrews

In an offseason where the Kansas City Chiefs have held steady in an attempt to defend their Super Bowl championship, the Houston Texans, their opponent Thursday night, have had a more tumultuous offseason.

Since Bill O’Brien became head coach of the Texans in 2014, the two organizations have met on six occasions and the Chiefs hold a 4-2 advantage during that time, including a 51-31 comeback win in last season’s AFC Divisional Round.

The Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LIV. The Texans, on the other hand, had to conduct a search for their next defensive coordinator after Romeo Crennel stepped away from the role. O’Brien landed on Anthony Weaver, who had served as Houston’s defensive line coach since 2016.

Weaver pledged to bring a little more creativity to the defense when he was hired, something defensive end JJ Watt is confident in.

The lack of preseason game film leaves Chiefs head coach Andy Reid with question marks on what to expect come Thursday night. He doesn’t seem too concerned, however.

“As there is with every first game, there’s some unknown,” Reid said. “I think they’d probably tell you the same thing. You go in and you got to stay true to what you do and be able to execute on both sides of the ball and special teams knowing there could be a wrinkle here or there.”

The Texans’ offensive personnel will look a tad different than the previous meetings between the two teams. In March, they traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and a second-round draft pick.

David Johnson is expected to be the starting running back, sharing the backfield with returner Duke Johnson. Last season, Duke Johnson alternated carries with now-Seattle Seahawk Carlos Hyde.

The former Cardinals running back adds another tool in the toolbox for Deshaun Watson. Watson signed a four-year, $160 million extension on Saturday, lengthening the rivalry with Patrick Mahomes until at least 2025.

Both have thrown for over 9,000 yards and 70 touchdowns combined in their three-year careers.

“I think it’s great,” Reid said of the rivalry between the two young stars. “I’m happy for Deshaun for the opportunity that he has. You could see the response of his family and how they felt there. Likewise with Patrick. I think it’s great for the National Football League Individually it’s great for them and their teams, but also for the league. We’re blessed right now to have a transition of these young quarterbacks that are coming in. It just makes it fun to watch. It’s great for the game.”

Mahomes and Watson's relationship dates back to quarterback camps and the college level. The Chiefs quarterback said the first two professional duels between the duo adds to the hype for Week 1.

"It’s very exciting to be the first game of the year," Mahomes said. "There’s all of this anticipation, but at the same time, we’re playing a football game. I think it’s all of the hard work that me and Deshaun, knowing how he works, have put in to be in this situation, to go out with our teammates and win a football game. I’m just excited for the opportunity to go out on a nationally televised game and get to play at Arrowhead Stadium.”

Stay connected with Arrowhead Report for GameDay updates, a live blog and postgame coverage. For a Texans perspective, visit Texans Daily. 

