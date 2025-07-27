What’s in Store for the Chiefs in Week 13?
The 2025 NFL regular season is fast approaching, which is why it's essential to examine some key matchups ahead of the season to gauge their potential outcomes. After losing the Super Bowl, the NFL has not shown the Kansas City Chiefs any leniency, and their schedule is among the toughest in the league.
Most of their competitive games happen before their bye-week, and they even get a breather after their week of rest, but their schedule continues to chug along, and with it, another team that's looking to take the Chiefs down a notch in the regular season.
In Week 13 of the 2025 NFL regular season, the Chiefs will be on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in their first of two Thursday Night Football games of the season. America's team versus the most successful team in the past couple of years will surely attract a lot of attention, but what are some things to look out for?
The Cowboys have had themselves a busy offseason, bringing in players like Javonte Williams and giving him a chance to lead their running back room after failing to get back to his prior success with the Denver Broncos.
However, their most notable offseason addition has to be their trade for George Pickens to pair alongside CeeDee Lamb and give them a reliable wide receiver duo for Dak Prescott to throw the ball to.
Even with their added firepower on the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs don't have too much to worry about with their defensive personnel being able to guard their top two options. Trent McDuffie has shown he can handle the responsibility of guarding the top receivers in the NFL, and free agent acquisition Kristian Fulton should be ready to go at this point in the season.
The question then becomes whether Creed Humphrey and the rest of the Chiefs' offensive line will be able to stave off the Cowboys' defensive pressure, which is headlined by Micah Parsons, but they have plenty of other players who can make an impact on their defensive front.
I believe this will be the determining factor for the game, which defensive line can get pressure on the opposing team's quarterback quicker and more often. Prescott and Patrick Mahomes are some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and are capable of having a shootout to determine the game, so both defenses will have to work hard to get them off balance early in their contest and scatter their decision-making on the field.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Cowboys when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.