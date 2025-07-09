The Chiefs and Bills Rivalry Continues in 2025
Ever since 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have played each other at least once in an NFL season, many times, with their second game being in the postseason. It makes sense why the NFL gives its fans at least one of these games yearly because it's the biggest rivalry in the NFL at the moment.
Reflecting on some legendary NFL rivalries between teams, most of them are within their division, with teams playing each other twice a year. The familiarity of it all breeds friendly competition and, often, heated scuffles or close, physical games.
That makes the rivalry between the Chiefs and Bills all the more exciting because each game matters and only happens once a year. Some of the best rivalries are driven by individual players as well as the teams they represent, and there are no two individuals who are more suited to be rivals than Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
Another chapter in their story will continue in 2025, as the Chiefs will have to travel to Highmark Stadium and deal with the Bills Mafia, as the Bills are their week nine opponent. This game carries heavier implications for the Chiefs than the usual storylines heading into their annual game with the Bills.
For starters, the last time these two teams met, the Bills ruined the Chiefs' chances of a perfect season and had a defining moment that solidified him as the league's MVP. Secondly, the Chiefs are at a huge risk of heading into their bye week with a losing record if they lose against the Bills in 2025.
Having to face their rival before a week of rest may entice the players to play even harder than usual, but with their tough schedule and having to face the Washington Commanders a week earlier, this may already be a must-win game for the Chiefs early in the season.
The numbers are in huge favor of the Bills winning, with Mahomes only ever beating Allen in the regular season once, and that was back when their rivalry began in 2020. Since then, the Bills have not lost to the Chiefs in the regular season.
However, in the playoffs, it's a whole different story. This game will be of the utmost importance for the Chiefs, and, excluding the Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, should be one that the Chiefs feel they have to win.
If they don't win, their schedule after the bye week is much lighter, and they still have a chance to make the playoffs. Yet, the AFC West is stronger than it's ever been, and this seems like a year where the Chiefs will have to take the regular season more seriously. If not, they risk losing steam and having their dynasty crumble underneath their feet.
