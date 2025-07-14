Chiefs Catch a Breather in Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 regular season schedule is packed with tough opponents, making for a grueling stretch of games. From a Super Bowl rematch to another chapter in a storied rivalry, it wouldn't be uncommon for the Chiefs to struggle right out of the gate.
Thankfully, their schedule clears up a bit after their bye week. After traveling to Empower Field to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 11, the Chiefs will be at home in Week 12 to face off against the Indianapolis Colts.
The last time these two teams played was in 2022, when the Colts won by a field goal. That was actually the Colts' first win of the season, but that was a much different team back then than what the Chiefs will be facing next season.
In a schedule full of teams that are capable of beating the Chiefs, this game must be a win for Andy Reid and his team. They are equipped to handle the Colts, and an upset at home is unlikely. The biggest thing to look out for in this matchup will be which team commits the fewest number of turnovers.
Patrick Mahomes' number of interceptions has increased in the last couple of years compared to how it was earlier in his career, but neither of the possible Colts starting quarterbacks is any better. Anthony Richardson may be more talented than Daniel Jones, but both of them are prone to throwing questionable interceptions.
Jonathan Taylor could pose trouble for the Chiefs' defensive line, but outside of him, the Colts don't have a lot of offensive weapons to turn to. On the other hand, their defense is well-equipped to shut down the Chiefs' offense, but for how long?
While it's true that they may even force Mahomes to commit a turnover, I don't think the Colts offense has what it takes to capitalize on those mistakes. I believe it's only a matter of time before the Chiefs' offense blows this game wide open.
They can whittle them down through the run game as the game progresses, or continue to try them through the air, and either of their three receiving options is bound to get open for a big play. This is one of those games where the better team will come out on top, and it's clear who that is by their roster construction.
