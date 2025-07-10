How Will the Chiefs Play the Broncos in 2025?
The Denver Broncos are the latest AFC West rival the Kansas City Chiefs will have to face in their 2025 schedule, with their first matchup taking place in Week 11 in Denver. This is after the Chiefs' bye week, so the team should be rested and prepared to take on this team, even if they're on the road.
This game takes place after the Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills in week nine, and overall, their schedule before the bye week is a gauntlet of tough teams after tough teams. While unlikely, it's possible that the Chiefs go into this game with a losing record, which puts even more stress on them to come out and win on the road.
Out of all the divisional rivals the Chiefs had to face in 2024, the Broncos gave them the most trouble. They beat them in week ten, but that was due to a blocked game-winning field goal. They faced each other in Week 18, but at that point, the Chiefs had rested their starters, so they lost that game handily.
In 2025, it's expected that these games will only be tougher on the Chiefs, and after Week 11, their next game is in Week 17, which may be too early to pull out their starters for the game. This means that Bo Nix will be battling Patrick Mahomes twice in his sophomore year, as opposed to once in his rookie season.
In their matchups going forward, I think the biggest thing to look out for is the quarterback duel between Nix and Mahomes. One of the best defenses in the NFL only got better as the Broncos added another defensive back in the draft to complement Defensive Player of the Year winner Pat Surtain II, and Mahomes will have to find ways to score against their stout defense.
On the other hand, Nix will have to avoid the sophomore slump and take a leap as a player to push the ball downfield and take more risks. The winner of the game will be decided by which quarterback adapts quickly.
I think the Chiefs are bound to drop one of these games against the Broncos. This team only got better, and they barely beat them last season. I don't think the Broncos are talented enough to win both of their games against the Chiefs, but out of all their divisional rivals, I think the Broncos are going to give them the most trouble.
