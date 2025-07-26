Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey Remains Humble
One of the bright spots along the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line is their center, Creed Humphrey, who has consistently been one of the top centers in the NFL ever since he joined the league as a second-round pick.
As a whole, the Chiefs' offensive line failed to show up against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl rematch, which led to Patrick Mahomes being sacked a career-high six times in one game.
Despite how poorly they played as a unit in the most important game of the season, that didn't stop the NFL from honoring Humphrey and adding him to the top 100 players list. Humphrey sounded off in an interview after training camp about how it felt to be acknowledged in that way.
"It's obviously a blessing to get those accolades, but for me, it's about focusing on what I can improve on. You can never stop improving, you can never reach the top, you're always going to keep improving. You can keep learning and all those things", said Humphrey.
This is the attitude the rest of the Chiefs roster, not even just the offensive line, needs to adopt next season. They need to treat the 2025 season like they're an up-and-coming team that hasn't been the most successful NFL franchise in the past couple of seasons, and show the NFL that their dynasty isn't going anywhere.
"So, for me, it's a great feeling getting that recognition and everything, but I know there's stuff that I need to work on. I'm hungry to come out here and grind, get stuff going in training camp, it's been fun. I'm so hungry I could eat Matt McMullen (senior team reporter for the Chiefs). It's been a lot of fun getting out here working and grinding".
It's a good sign that Humphrey is continuing to have fun at training camp, despite reaching the pinnacle of the NFL world multiple times, and his humble attitude is a promising sign for their 2025 campaign. He arguably has the hardest job on the offensive line, and he'll need to be hungry to continue to uphold the Chiefs' excellence.
