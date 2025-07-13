Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie Makes Debut on Impressive List
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Trent McDuffie near the end of the first round of the 2022 draft, and three years into his career, he's been the player they envisioned he could be and more. The Chiefs should feel blessed to have a top-tier cornerback on their team still playing on his rookie deal.
However, an extension will be on the way soon. Next season is the final year of his rookie contract, and after the year he just had, the Chiefs will want to keep him on their roster. With the departure of Justin Reid in free agency, McDuffie is the most eligible player to step up and command their defense.
Despite being an elite corner at sticking to receivers like glue and preventing them from being effective, his first career interception didn't happen until last season. While his numbers weren't as statistically impressive as they were in 2023, that's due to teams not willing to send the ball in his direction for extended periods.
2024 was such a great year for McDuffie; it earned him a spot in the top 100 NFL players list for the first time in his career. He was voted the 81st best player by NFL players themselves, and is ahead of defensive players like Christian Gonzalez or Quinnen Williams!
This comes after his teammate Creed Humphrey made the list, as announced earlier that he's the 93rd best player according to the NFL. These likely won't be the last Chiefs to make the list, as they still haven't announced where Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce will be ranked on the list.
McDuffie has never had a completely healthy season, with him playing 16 games in the past two seasons, and yet that hasn't altered his impact on their defense. He's one of their best players and has a bright future ahead of him, one that will be played in a Chiefs uniform.
He's already a difference maker, not only in coverage, but he can blitz the quarterback as well as be a tremendous help in stopping the run. Yet, the Chiefs will play a slew of quarterbacks next season who will want to air the ball out, and his number of interceptions will have to increase.
It's a good sign for McDuffie that he has made this coveted list for the first time because it shows he's starting to garner respect amongst his peers. This won't be the last time he's on this list, and his ranking to be higher next offseason.
