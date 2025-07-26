Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Can Improve in This Aspect
Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football despite missing out on a chance to make NFL history with his loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. His three-peating may have solidified his name in GOAT debates, but that wasn't the reality that came to pass.
While Mahomes isn't blameless for how their season ended, it certainly isn't entirely his fault the game went so awry for the Chiefs. The obvious culprit is the Chiefs' offensive line, which couldn't handle the pressure the Eagles' defensive line was giving them, despite them not sending an extra pass rusher.
Due to its incompetence, Mahomes was sacked a career-high six times in a game, and it left him flustered and unable to accurately survey the field with the poise and precision he usually does. Another thing to attribute the Chiefs' loss to is Mahomes' lack of weapons, or rather, the lack of effort his top weapons usually give him.
Xavier Worthy, a rookie at the time, led the team in receiving yards, and that's unacceptable in an offense with Travis Kelce and others who needed to step up. Despite all of the excuses that could be made, Mahomes is insistent that he must improve in order for the Chiefs to move forward.
"I have to be better at throwing the ball down the field. Obviously, we weren’t good enough there," Mahomes said after the Chiefs' first training camp practice. "If teams are going to challenge us at the line of scrimmage, if teams are going to challenge us to throw the ball deep, we have to show that we can do that. If we can do that — it starts with me and giving guys a chance — I think it is really going to open up the offense and make us a better team in general".
Luckily for Mahomes, he will have no shortage of weapons next season for him to throw the ball to. On top of Kelce coming back and the continued development of Worthy, the Chiefs made sure to re-sign Hollywood Brown in order to give their top three receiving options one more chance at being on the field together. They also drafted Jalen Royals, who helps their depth at wide receiver but also projects to be a deep threat for Mahomes to throw the ball to for years to come.
