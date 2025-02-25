Chris Ballard Doesn't Commit to Anthony Richardson As Colts Starting QB in 2025
Anthony Richardson is heading into his third season in the NFL, but there's no guarantee that he'll be the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025.
Richardson has struggled with consistency throughout his first two seasons with the Colts, leading the team to bench him midway through the 2024 season in favor of Joe Flacco. As the team begins its offseason preparations and maps out its plans for 2025, GM Chris Ballard was asked about the quarterback situation in Indy, and he didn't commit to Richardson being the starter.
Speaking at the NFL combine, Ballard told reporters that there would be a competition between Richardson and whatever quarterback the team brings in during the offseason. Whether that is a veteran free agent or a rookie they select in the draft, the team intends to bring someone in to compete with Richardson.
Through his first two seasons, Richardson has featured in just 15 games. He made 11 starts in 2024 and threw eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing just 47.7% of his passes. He added 499 rushing yards and six touchdowns, too.
Richardson, despite showing flashes of brilliance, has struggled with completing basic passes and has proven to be very mistake prone, leaving the Colts hesitant to commit to him as their starter next season.