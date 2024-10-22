Chris Godwin Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury During 'Monday Night Football'
Chris Godwin is going to be out for a while.
Late during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 41–31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Godwin suffered an ugly injury to his lower left leg.
The play came with 1:04 remaining in the game and the Buccaneers trailing by the final margin. On third-and-17, quarterback Baker Mayfield hit Godwin over the middle for a 21-yard game. He was tackled by Baltimore's Roquan Smith and his leg was pinned under the Ravens linebacker.
Video of the play in which he was injured is below but be warned, it is gruesome.
Mayfield and Godwin had a moment before he left the field.
He did salute the crowd as he was carted off.
This is a massive loss for the Buccaneers, as Mike Evans also left the game due to a hamstring injury. Godwin entered this week as the team's leading receiver, boasting 43 receptions for 511 yards and five touchdowns. He added seven catches for 65 yards on Monday night. He's a leader and is likely not replaceable.
A really tough Monday night for Tampa Bay.