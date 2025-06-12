Chris Godwin Has Heartwarming Reason for Slight Change to Last Name on Jersey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin will add "Jr." to the back of his jersey for the upcoming NFL season to honor his father, Rod Christopher Godwin Sr., who died in Jan. 2024.
He penned a heartwarming message to fans on Thursday explaining why he decided to now add the "Jr." to his jersey. It's more meaningful for him to do so now that he is a father as of January.
"I lost my Pops in January of 2024, and Father's Day last year was a time of reflection and introspection," Godwin wrote. "This year, Father's Day represents a full circle moment in my life journey as I get to celebrate being a first-time dad with my son, Ace. Fatherhood has already been an unbelievable experience and has changed me in so many ways. I can only hope that Ace feels the same way about me as I do about my dad.
"As a professional athlete, you are always recognized for the name on the front of your jersey, but I also play for the name that's printed on the back. That's why I've chosen to add 'Jr.' to my name in honor of the man who gave so unselfishly of himself to others and helped mold me into who I am today."
What a sweet tribute to Godwin's dad ahead of Father's Day.
Godwin will be entering his ninth season in the league, all with the Buccaneers, after he signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension this offseason to remain in Tampa Bay.