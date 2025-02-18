New Clip Shows Chris Jones Get Flattened While Trying New Move to Stop Eagles’ Tush Push
The Kansas City Chiefs’ 40-22 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles still hurts over a week later after the once reigning back-to-back champions got embarrassingly blown out by the NFC heavyweights.
The defeat especially hurt for Chiefs’ pass-rushing star Chris Jones, who suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second half and was ruled out for the rest of the game. To add insult to injury, Jones was also on the receiving end of a brutal play that has recently been making the rounds online.
The NFL shared a video of Jones’s unorthodox attempt to stop the Eagles’ notorious tush push play, in which Jones lined up sideways against Eagles center Cam Jurgens in anticipation for the quarterback sneak.
Suffice to say, it didn’t work. At all. Jones ended up getting completely steamrolled by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ stout offensive line and may have even sustained a minor neck issue afterward.
Fans lamented Jones’s futile attempt to defend against the league’s most unstoppable play: