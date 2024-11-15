Chris Jones Responds to Getting 'Dunked On' by Travis Kelce in Chiefs Practice
Life is good for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fresh off back-to-back Super Bowl titles, Kansas City is 9-0 this season on their quest to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.
The offense is rolling and the defense is one of the best in football thanks to players like tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Jones and Kelce have a close friendship, marked by antics in practice such as pretending to dunk on each other. This week, the media caught Kelce "dunking" on Chris Jones during a stretching period, and it went viral on the internet.
Jones got a chance to address the incident afterwards with the media.
"Hey listen, I'm gonna say this right now. I've dunked on Travis so many times. All of a sudden, y'all caught the time Travis caught me slipping," Jones said with a smile on his face.
After tracking down who posted the video, which was Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 in Kansas City, Jones continued joking about the clip.
"You didn't even give me consent!" Jones said laughing. "It's good love. I've caught Travis slipping so many times and I was caught in La-La Land and I was looking for him and was like, 'Where the hell is he at?' because he's always trying to sneak up behind me and dunk on me. I've caught him a couple times but I couldn't find him yesterday and I'm looking around, and about the time I turn back around all I see is 87 jumping on my head," Jones quipped.
The Chiefs will be looking to keep the good vibes going when they travel to Buffalo on Sunday to take on Josh Allen and the Bills.