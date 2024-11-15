SI

Chris Jones Responds to Getting 'Dunked On' by Travis Kelce in Chiefs Practice

Jones said most of the time, he's the one doing the dunking.

Mike McDaniel

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce are close friends who are always up to antics to keep practices light.
Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce are close friends who are always up to antics to keep practices light. / Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Life is good for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fresh off back-to-back Super Bowl titles, Kansas City is 9-0 this season on their quest to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

The offense is rolling and the defense is one of the best in football thanks to players like tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones and Kelce have a close friendship, marked by antics in practice such as pretending to dunk on each other. This week, the media caught Kelce "dunking" on Chris Jones during a stretching period, and it went viral on the internet.

Jones got a chance to address the incident afterwards with the media.

"Hey listen, I'm gonna say this right now. I've dunked on Travis so many times. All of a sudden, y'all caught the time Travis caught me slipping," Jones said with a smile on his face.

After tracking down who posted the video, which was Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 in Kansas City, Jones continued joking about the clip.

"You didn't even give me consent!" Jones said laughing. "It's good love. I've caught Travis slipping so many times and I was caught in La-La Land and I was looking for him and was like, 'Where the hell is he at?' because he's always trying to sneak up behind me and dunk on me. I've caught him a couple times but I couldn't find him yesterday and I'm looking around, and about the time I turn back around all I see is 87 jumping on my head," Jones quipped.

The Chiefs will be looking to keep the good vibes going when they travel to Buffalo on Sunday to take on Josh Allen and the Bills.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL