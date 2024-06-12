Chris Jones Has Perfect Retirement Plan With Chiefs Teammate Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been pounded with retirement questions as he heads into the 2024 NFL season because of various reasons, but he quickly shut down that conversation this week as he told media he didn't want to put a "timeframe" on a retirement decision.
His teammate, defensive tackle Chris Jones, added to the conversation on Wednesday stating that he doesn't even want to bring up retirement discussions this early. He's still got quite a few years left in him, he thinks.
"Once you begin to think about things like that, you're getting to feed the mind those types of thoughts,'' Jones said, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. "I don't even want my mind to even go that far to the R word.''
And, it sounds like he has a specific retirement plan with Kelce—it just won't happen for a while.
"He's got like four or five more years and what is he talking about, right?'' Jones said. "We can't let TK go. It's like we retire, we've got to retire together. Give me at least six, four years, then we'll talk about it.''
The teammates have an age gap to consider, though, as Jones is 29 and Kelce is 34. If they wait six more seasons to retire from the NFL together, the Kelce would be 40 years old.
Kelce will be on the team for likely two more seasons after he just signed a two-year contract extension worth $34.25 million, which makes him the highest paid tight end in the league by annual salary. Jones also signed a monster contract this offseason, a five-year, $158.75 million deal to stay with the team.