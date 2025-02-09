Chris Jones Implored Chiefs to 'Make History' in Fiery Super Bowl Pregame Speech
This was electric.
The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to do something that no other NFL team has done: win three Super Bowls in a row. And while some members of the team, such as star tight end Travis Kelce, have said that Kansas City hasn't spent any time thinking about the historic opportunity in front of them, the players are still aware of the unique chance to break new ground in NFL history,
All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones implored the Chiefs to seize the chance in a fiery speech to his teammates before Super Bowl LIX, which was captured by cameras.
"Let's make history! History!" Jones said. "Play for each other. Play with each other, man. Dogs on three!"
