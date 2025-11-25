Christian McCaffrey Reveals What He Told Brock Purdy After Third Pick of Night
Brock Purdy's three interceptions did little to stand in the way of another San Francisco 49ers victory as they took care of business against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. Running back Christian McCaffrey was his usual dynamic self, amassing 142 yards from scrimmage and finding the end zone in a 20-9 victory that moved the Niners to 8-4 on the year.
After the game he was asked if he delivered a message to his quarterback after the third pick. And McCaffrey revealed that he didn't, while providing a pretty good reason for letting his teammate be.
"No, I didn't say anything to him," McCaffrey said. "If I make a mistake and someone says 'catch the ball' it makes me want to knock them out."
That is an understandable position. No one should be telling McCaffrey how to catch the ball in-game and any advice McCaffrey is going to offer Purdy in such a moment probably isn't going to have much insight behind it because he's not the one dropping back in the pocket.
Purdy will have to take better care of the football if San Francisco wants to make a gritty playoff run but the good news for him is that a formidable ground attack and stout defense will be there to make up for any mistakes. Best if everyone keeps their teeth in their mouth—where they belong.