Christian McCaffrey Makes NFL History With Two-TD Performance vs. Giants
Christian McCaffrey etched his name into the NFL history books on Sunday thanks to his two-touchdown performance against the Giants.
McCaffrey opened up the 49ers’ scoring in the first quarter with a five-yard receiving touchdown. Then, he gave San Francisco its final touchdown of the day when he ran in for a three-yard score inthe 49ers' 34-24 win over New York.
The jack-of-all-trades running back scored both a receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game for the 16th time in his career, which is now an NFL record. He previously was tied with Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk with 15 games. McCaffrey was honored to be mentioned alongside Faulk when he found out about the history he made.
“That’s an honor, [Faulk’s] one of the best to ever play,” McCaffrey told CBS’ Melanie Collins. “I had posters of him on my wall growing up, seen every highlight of his. So, just to be mentioned in that category, it means a lot to me.”
Here’s a look at the two historic touchdowns.
McCaffrey had a massive game as he rushed for 106 yards on 28 carries while adding 67 receiving yards on five catches. His offensive performance was the boost the banged-up 49ers needed on Sunday.
Through eight games, McCaffrey leads the 49ers in both rushing yards and receiving yards, and he has three touchdowns in both categories. He’s definitely adding his name to the “best running back in the league” conversations this season.