Christian McCaffrey Resets Running Back Market With Lucrative Contract, per Report
One of the richest running backs in the history of football appears set to get even richer.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has agreed to a two-year, $38 million extension, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
McCaffrey, who will turn 28 on Friday, is coming off the most statistically impressive season of his decorated career. His first full season with the 49ers saw him rush for 1,459 yards—tops in the league—while scoring 14 touchdowns and winning the AP's Offensive Player of the Year award.
The Stanford product was scheduled to make $11.8 million in 2024 and $12 million in 2025—numbers seemingly set to nearly double.
Per Schefter, McCaffrey's new deal also adds $24 million in guarantees.
Led by its bell cow, San Francisco went 12-5 a year ago and won the NFC title. The 49ers are scheduled to open their '24 campaign on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.