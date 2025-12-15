SI

Christian Watson Injury Update: Packers Get Positive News on Wide Receiver

The Green Bay pass catcher left Sunday’s game in Denver with a chest injury.

Mike Kadlick

Christian Watson left Sunday's Packers game with a chest injury.
Christian Watson left Sunday's Packers game with a chest injury. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Both Packers fans and fantasy football players alike held their collective breaths on Sunday afternoon when Christian Watson left the team's loss against the Broncos with a chest injury.

While attempting to catch a pass thrown by quarterback Jordan Love early in the third quarter—against one of the league’s best corners in Patrick Surtain II in coverage—the wide receiver landed awkwardly before remaining on the ground for several minutes and being attended to by trainers. Watson ultimately left the field holding his left shoulder and did not return to the contest.

After the game, coach Matt LeFleur told reporters that Watson had been taken to an area hospital for further evaluation, and that the injury felt like "a double whammy," given that the Packers are set to be without star Micah Parsons for the remainder of the season with what is believed to be a torn ACL.

Luckily for Green Bay, they received some positive news on the Watson front on Monday morning.

Christian Watson Injury Update

Watson underwent a precautionary CT scan during his hospital stay in Denver, and according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, further testing “did not show anything to [his] chest or shoulders that would require an extended absence.” The injury is reportedly not expected to be long-term.

Demovsky also added that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Watson could suit up for the Packers in Week 16. Overall, some very promising news for Green Bay.

Now sitting at 9–4–1 following their loss to the Broncos, the Packers will travel to Chicago this coming Saturday for an uber important matchup against the division-leading Bears. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field.

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

