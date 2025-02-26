Cincinnati Bengals Least Family-Friendly Franchise For Third Straight Season
The NFLPA team report cards have been released and for the third straight season the Cincinnati Bengals have received a horrible grade for their treatment of families. In fact, they were the worst in the NFL according to the union.
With 1,695 players responding to the NFLPA survey, the Bengals were given an F- for their treatment of families. They were the only team to receive an F- and just one of three teams to receive an F- for any category on the entire survey. And it's not hard to understand why. Per the NFLPA site:
The Bengals are one of only 3 teams that do not offer daycare during home games and one of only 10 teams that do not offer a family room during home games.
They are the only team that does not offer at least one of those two perks.
While you would assume this is something that the Bengals would address immediately, Cincinnati was one of four teams to receive an F- minus last year. The other three teams that got that grade in 2024, the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders, all improved their grades to at least a C- this year with the Commanders working their way up to a B+ which presents the real possibility that parents just love Jayden Daniels.
To make it even worse for the Bengals also received an F in treatment of families in the 2023 survey which was tied for the worst grade in the NFL.
How long before they fix this?