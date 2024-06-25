City Council Approves Jaguars' Massive Renovations at EverBank Stadium
The Jacksonville Jaguars will remain in Duval County for decades to come.
The Jacksonville City Council officially approved the Jaguars' proposal for $775 million in stadium renovations and $56 million in altered community benefits agreement on Tuesday in a 14–1 vote. It goes down as the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history.
"This day has been a long time coming," Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement. "I am truly grateful for the partnership with the Jaguars throughout the negotiation process, and to the City Council for passing this historic deal. Together, we are turning renderings into reality for the betterment of Jacksonville."
The Jaguars will play at EverBank Stadium in 2024 and '25 with no changes. In 2026, the team will play at the stadium with a limited capacity of 43,500 fans—significantly lower than the field's current capacity of over 67,000. The Jaguars will play at an alternate venue in 2027, which has yet to be announced, before returning to the revamped EverBank Stadium in '28.
EverBank Stadium opened in August 1995 to serve as home to the Jaguars, who entered the NFL as an expansion franchise. It hosted Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 as well as eight international games for the United States men's and women's soccer teams.