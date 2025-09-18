C.J. Stroud Had Brutally Honest Quote Amid Texans' Struggles, 0–2 Start
After the Texans offense underwhelmed for much of the 2024 season, Houston made multiple changes to try and improve the unit heading into this year. They replaced former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik with Nick Caley, changed up the offensive line, and drafted receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in efforts to revamp the unit.
Through two games, the Texans offense has done little but disappoint. In Monday's loss to the Buccaneers, dropping them to 0-2, the Texans opened with a nice drive for a touchdown, but their primary other points came from a field goal off a blocked punt and a touchdown run that the Buccaneers have hinted they allowed after Houston had a long punt return. They rank fifth-last in both total offense and passing yards per game, and are dead-last in points per game.
While the Texans have a promising young quarterback in C.J. Stroud, his impact has been limited to 395 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception to start the season.
Speaking to reporters this week, Stroud was asked what he can be better at. He replied, “I don’t know, everything?"
"I could always be better," Stroud continued. "I told DeMeco [Ryans] today if there's anything he sees or anybody sees I can be better in let me know. My process has been really good lately. I see the field well. Putting the ball where it’s supposed to be with the coverages and what not. Some things is just I didn’t really get a ton of reps with some of the guys were getting in the game at receiver. That's a little bit of a challenge. I think that's one of my biggest things is just being a coach on the field and taking that step, that's an area I can grow in."
Stroud set expectations for his career high when he put in a historic rookie season in 2023. He threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading Houston to a division title, playoff victory and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Since his rookie year, he has not had quite that same success. While the Texans returned to the divisional round last year, he was not as efficient and was sacked 52 times. The Texans tried to improve his supporting cast, but through two games, it looks like Stroud might undergo another underwhelming season.
On the brighter side, the Texans did start 0–2 and go on to make the playoffs during Stroud's rookie season. The Texans first two losses did come at the hands of consistent postseason teams in the Rams and Buc, not easy opponents. They are facing stiffer competition across the AFC South, but they still have plenty of time to rebound. The offense has yet to provide much encouragement to show they can turn this around, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.