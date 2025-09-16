C.J. Stroud Had Simple Message for Texans After 0-2 Start to Season
The Houston Texans have not gotten off to the start of the season they were hoping for, having suffered two painstaking losses out the gate of the 2025 campaign.
Monday night's loss was particularly painful, falling victim to a last-second touchdown from Buccaneers running back Rachaad White to seal a 20–19 victory for Tampa Bay.
C.J. Stroud is trying to remain positive and ignore the outside noise after Monday's loss. Speaking to reporters postgame, Stroud had a simple message for the team, urging the locker room to remain united.
"We gotta stay together," Stroud said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. "Everyone is going to talk and say 'we suck this and that.'"
The Texans had lofty expectations heading into the season, boasting one of the league's best defenses and an offense with plenty of upside. After replacing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik with Nick Caley, the team was hoping to take some strides moving the ball. Thus far, they've averaged just 14 points per game and have only one passing touchdown on the year.
They'll look to get back on track in Week 3 when they take on a division rival in the Jaguars. Coming off two tough losses, Houston will be determined to avoid falling to 0-3 against their division rivals. Stroud wants to ensure the team is sticking together during the disappointing start.