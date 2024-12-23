C.J. Stroud Delivers Heartfelt Message to Tank Dell After Devastating Injury
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Monday that Tank Dell's gruesome knee injury put an end to his 2024 season.
Dell suffered the injury during the Texans' 27–19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday while he caught a 30-yard touchdown pass. His close friend and quarterback C.J. Stroud was visibly upset on the field, as he stayed close to Dell as long as he could.
After Ryans told reporters on Monday that Dell suffered a dislocated knee cap and a torn ACL, among other damage to his left leg, Stroud had a heartwarming message when asked about the emotions that come along with the injury.
"It's not easy to see your brother go down like that after dealing with a season-ending injury last season," Stroud said to reporters on Monday [via Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston]. "Got to just be there for him and, it's not easy, I think everybody saw how hard I took [Dell's injury]. There's not a lot to say, but this isn't the end for him, this is just another bump in the road.
"There have been plenty of players who have had season-ending injuries back-to-back. I was talking to my agent this morning and he was talking about how Derwin James went through the same thing, Jaycee Horn as well. They're playing good ball now, so that's hope. There's always light at the end of the tunnel. I think people should just give Tank a little space right now and pray for him from afar."
Stroud knows Dell needs time to get his mind right after the abrupt end to his season, but he'll continue to be there for his friend and teammate.
"It's not easy but I'm going to be here for him," Stroud continued. "That's my brother through thick and thin, through life I'm going to be there for him."
Stroud and the Texans (9-6), who have already clinched the AFC South, play the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. ET.