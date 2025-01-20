C.J. Stroud Weighs In On Stefon Diggs's Future With Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs is set to become a free agent this offseason after his first year with the Texans, but quarterback C.J. Stroud would "love" for Diggs to return next season.
When the Buffalo Bills traded Diggs to the Texans last April, the Texans adjusted Diggs's contract so he could become a free agent this upcoming offseason. Houston removed the final three years of the contract Diggs originally signed with the Bills in April 2022, and gave him $3.5 million more guaranteed up front.
“Y'all know me. That’s my boy,” Stroud told the media two days after their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. “I would love to have Stef back. We were just getting started. He was having so much fun. Me and him were starting to build a rapport."
The Texans' other major offseason addition last year, running back Joe Mixon, also shared his thoughts on Diggs potentially returning to the team.
"Stef is a great teammate first and foremost," Mixon said Monday. "I'm sure he's probably going to want to come back here. He's got unfinished business and would take that into consideration."
In his first season with the Texans, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns before tearing his ACL in October. At 31 years old and coming off an ACL tear, Diggs might not be in the prime of his career, but he is clearly valued by his Texans teammates.
Diggs's rapport with his teammates was evident throughout the season, even after his injury. When he returned to watch his teammates play after his season ended, he could be seen with Tank Dell or catching up with his Texans teammates.