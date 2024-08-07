Cleveland Browns Unveil Renderings of Potential New Indoor Suburban Stadium
With Cleveland Browns Stadium approaching a quarter-century of service, the organization is looking into various options to upgrade. One option is simple: renovate the current stadium in what would undoubtedly be a massive undertaking, but one that would keep tradition in place and the setting familiar for fans and players alike.
The other option is to do away completely with the current location and go somewhere else. On Wednesday, the Browns revealed the particulars of that option, which would include a domed stadium.
The franchise revealed artistic renderings of a new indoor stadium in Brook Park, Ohio, which is about 16 miles from the current stadium location right in downtown Cleveland. As with all artistic renderings of this nature, it at least looks nice.
Cleveland.com shared more images, and noted that a team spokesperson declined to provide similar renderings for a renovation of Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Cleveland fans will likely have strenuous objections to such a stadium. Like with the Chicago Bears' situation, moving the stadium outside of the city and into the suburbs will be met with strong resistance, and that's before getting into the dome aspect. An indoor stadium allows for ownership to capitalize on the field as a venue year-round, but it would also take away much of the character that comes with playing in Cleveland and a bit of home-field advantage.
Playing the Browns at home means playing in the wind and cold and snow and rain—not so much when the field is 15 miles away from Lake Erie and indoors.
It's still the very early days of this project, of course. Much can change in the coming months and years. But the release of renderings means Cleveland fans must begin to prepare themselves for the possibility that significant change could be in the near future.